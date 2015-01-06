This Invisible Bicycle Helmet Protects Your Head Better Than Regular Ones

The Hövding is an unobtrusive collar that the cyclist wears around his or her neck.

The collar contains a folded airbag that only becomes visible when it is involved in an accident. The airbag is designed as a hood that envelops and protects the cyclist’s head. The trigger mechanism is controlled using sensors that register any abnormal movements by the cyclist.

The Hövding provides excellent shock absorption and protects even more of the head than traditional helmets.

