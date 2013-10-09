Investors Will Probably Be Placing A Lot Of Bids On The AUD Before Consumer Sentiment Is Released Today

Ben Collins
Getty/Spencer Platt

Australian consumer sentiment is released in a few hours, and there’s probably going to be more than a few investors bidding on the AUD in the lead up.

Arab Bank Australia treasury dealer David Scutt tweeted this morning that given the good business confidence numbers out yesterday, there would be a few punts on the AUD before today’s release.

We’ll have the consumer sentiment number when it’s out.

Right now the AUD is slightly up against the greenback, trading at 94.26 US cents.

