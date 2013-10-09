Investors Will Probably Be Placing A Lot Of Bids On The AUD Before Consumer Sentiment Is Released Today

Getty/Spencer Platt

Australian consumer sentiment is released in a few hours, and there’s probably going to be more than a few investors bidding on the AUD in the lead up.

Arab Bank Australia treasury dealer David Scutt tweeted this morning that given the good business confidence numbers out yesterday, there would be a few punts on the AUD before today’s release.

2 hours before Oz consumer sentiment is released. Given the jump in business confidence Tuesday, expect $AUDUSD to be bid beforehand #forex — David Scutt (@Scutty) October 8, 2013

While it'll likely be bid up beforehand, given the market expects a punchy number, it could well be a great opportunity to fade $AUD #forex — David Scutt (@Scutty) October 8, 2013

We’ll have the consumer sentiment number when it’s out.

Right now the AUD is slightly up against the greenback, trading at 94.26 US cents.

