This Just In: Investors Are Getting Tired Of All This Macro Pontificating

Gregory White
kyle bass

This may the most important thing we heard when we checked out the Value Investors Conference today.

An hour after Kyle Bass’ presentation — wherein he slammed Ireland, Japan, and Australia — attendees were heard in the elevator proclaiming how tired they were of the endless MACRO MACRO MACRO talk these days.

Part of it may have been the setting — the Value Investors Congress would seem to be a place hospitable to stock pickers, and yet a lot of the talk has been about the death of stock picking with a focus on bigger themes.

But we suspect this reflects a broader macro-fatigue that goes beyond the conference. Everyone is a macro strategist right now.

The pendulum is bound to swing back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.