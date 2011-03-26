Investors Speak Their Minds As Euro AGM Season Approaches

Wondering what the AGM season is going to be like in Europe? Proxy solicitor and corporate governance advisor HQB Partners has released its annual pre-season investor study, which this year spoke with governance and/or proxy voting teams covering European equities at 32 institutional investors, managing more than €11 tn ($15.5 tn) in assets.



Executive compensation is (unsurprisingly) top of the agenda. All the respondents say they are concerned about executive pay, while 50 per cent indicate they plan to cast more ‘no’ votes on pay this year than in 2010.

Investors also highlighted board elections as a key area of concern, although only 6 per cent say they would vote against a board due to a lack of diversity among its members (a big topic of debate in the UK at the moment).

Click here to read the full HQB Partners survey (hat tip Communicate).

