Six Months Ago Pro Investors Thought America Was The Worst Market, Now They Suddenly Think It's The Best

The U.S. increasingly looks like the ‘least dirty shirt’, in the words of Bill Gross.



The U.S. beat January favourites China and Brazil in a latest Bloomberg poll which asks where ‘the most attractive market for investors’ is.

There has been a dramatic change in perception since October of last year:

Bloomberg:

Almost four of 10 respondents picked the U.S. as the market presenting the best opportunities in the year ahead. That’s more than double the portion who said so last October, when the U.S. was rated the market posing the greatest downside risk by a plurality of respondents.

…

Following the U.S.’s 39 per cent rating as the most promising market were Brazil, chosen by 29 per cent; China, 28 per cent; and India, 27 per cent. Those are three of the four so- called BRICs, large emerging markets that also include Russia. Just 6 per cent chose Russia.

In a poll taken in January, China was the favourite followed by Brazil. Respondents were allowed to pick multiple countries.

Keep in mind that while investors’ outlook appears to have changed dramatically, mutual fund flows have been substantially negative year to date, with enormous outflows in May. So it’s not like the above perceptions have been represented by fund flows yet, which could mean positive fund flows into U.S. equities are in store.

