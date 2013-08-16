Investors Are Rotating Out Of The US And Into Europe

European equity funds just had their biggest week in more than two years, taking in $US2.3 billion in new assets under management (AUM).

Curiously, in the same week, U.S. equity funds — which have seen robust expansion of AUM all year, including recent notable inflows of $US2 billion a day at the beginning of July — got hit with their first outflows in seven weeks as investors redeemed $US1.9 billion.

“Largest weekly inflows to European equity funds in more than 2 years ($US2.3bn) confirms Europe back in fashion,” says BofA Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.

Was this week just a blip, or could it be foretelling of a larger trend?

On Wednesday, France and Germany reported better-than-expected GDP data, officially lifting the eurozone out of a two-year recession. To be sure, the euro area’s economic woes are far from over, as unemployment rates in many countries remain at or near all-time highs.

Investors may be warming to the story, though.

Last week, Oppenheimer chief market strategist John Stoltzfus passed along a related observation: “Stateside investors are beginning to consider investments in Europe and elsewhere ex-U.S. for diversification once again as multiples expand stateside and hints that conditions are beginning to improve outside of the U.S., particularly in the developed European markets, emanate.”