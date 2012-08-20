Investors Remain 'Incredibly Unconcerned' About The Fiscal Cliff

Photo: S-Square via Flikr

We were just talking this weekend about investor complacency surrounding the fiscal cliff.To wit, here’s Dan Greenhaus of BTIG:



While this positive environment may persist for the next however long, investors with whom we speak remain incredibly unconcerned about the Fiscal Cliff, believing that Congress will in virtually any scenario postpone the cuts until the spring or summer. Perhaps, but the debt ceiling debate of last summer proves that investor reaction can be swift and gains lost even after a solution has been found.

Just sayin’.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.