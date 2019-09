Boy, you could have done pretty well for yourself if, at the beginning of the year, you ignored all those pundits who said to only buy the debt of the safest, AAA-rated companies.



Junk — surprise, suprise — has had a killer year, and as Bespoke notes, speculators investors have pushed the junk ETF to the highs of the year.

