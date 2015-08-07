Commidities investors panicked and pulled £1 billion during the China stocks crash

Commodities speculators panicked in June as the Chinese market rout took hold, and pulled the money they had just put in.
According to a note from Barclays analysts, inflows into financial derivatives linked to commodities totalled more than $US1 billion (£650 million) in April and May, but that was quickly reversed in June, as investors pulled $US1.6 billion (£1 billion) during the crash.
Here are the main points:
- Energy had the biggest outflow at more than $US900 million (£581 million), as investors lost interest in oil due to consistently weak prices.
- Precious metals lost more than $US350 million (£226 million).
- Agriculture and base metals saw outflows of about $US200 million (£129 million) each.
This chart also shows the just how fast commodities prices collapsed compared to 2014:
When compared to the Shanghai composite stock market, you can see just how closely linked commdoties and the Chinese stock market is:
NOW WATCH: These are the side effects of sleeping on your back, side, and stomach
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.