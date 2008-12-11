Investors Pile Into New Bank IPO

Just this weekend, we mentioned new banking startup Heritage Bank (HNB), a new startup capitalised with $62 million, hoping that this is a great time to enter the market with a pristing balance sheet. Just a couple weeks after forming, the bank went public yesterday, and today investors are bidding up the stock hard. It’s currently up about 60% from yesterday’s close of $10.35.



