Investors Dump Equities And Pile Back Into Bonds

Matthew Boesler

Over the past week, following the Federal Reserve’s surprise decision to refrain from tapering quantitative easing last Wednesday, bond funds snapped their 8-week streak of outflows as investors piled $US4.5 billion into the asset class, the largest weekly inflow in five months.

Meanwhile, equity funds saw $US1.5 billion in outflows. U.S. equity funds in particular were hit hard, losing $US7.4 billion to redemptions. Europe, however, remained hot, as investors poured another $US2.3 billion into European equities.

Below is a complete breakdown of this week’s flows, via BofA Merrill Lynch chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett:

Asset Class Flows

Bonds: $US4.5bn inflows (largest in 5 months) (ends 8w outflow streak)

Equities: $US1.5bn outflows after last week’s record inflows (note $US4.3bn ETF outflows vs $US2.7bn LO inflows this week)

Commodities: $US0.4bn outflows

MMF: $US16bn inflows ($68bn inflows over past 2 months)

Equity Flows

EM: $US1.9bn inflows (all via ETFs – EEM); inflows mostly via GEM funds

Europe: 13 straight weeks of inflows ($2.3bn) (longest inflow streak since 2006)

Japan: $US0.8bn inflows (3 straight weeks)

US: $US7.4bn outflows after monster $US17bn ETF inflows last week

Fixed Income Flows

First inflows ($0.6bn) to EM debt funds in 18 weeks!

First inflows (albeit small $US59mn) to Muni funds in 18 weeks!

Largest inflows ($1.0bn) to IG bond funds in 17 weeks!

Largest Inflows ($4.0bn) to HY bond funds in 9 weeks

66 straight weeks of inflows to floating-rate debt ($0.4bn)

24 straight weeks of outflows from TIPS ($0.6bn)

