Many investors may be overexposed to US stocks. Here's why it may make sense to look abroad

This week’s episode of The Bottom Line with Henry Blodget included an interview with Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments. He shares his thoughts on:
- Where he sees double-digit growth in the earnings cycle
- Current prices and opportunities in US vs. international stock markets
- How investors should evaluate risk when investing abroad
- How politics can affect the valuation of stocks
Plus much more!
