Investors Plowed Back In To Stocks In June

Investors jumped back into stocks in June, after shying away the two previous months, according to TD Ameritrade.



The firm’s Investor Movement Index, which indicates retail investor sentiment, climbed 2.6% to a reading of 5.15 after falling in the months of April and May.

Here’s the chart:

Firms that saw net positive activity included Tesla, Fannie and Freddie, Facebook and Ford. Losers included Baidu, Microsoft and Cisco. “TD Ameritrade clients were strong net sellers of taxable and municipal bond ETFs and mutual funds.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.