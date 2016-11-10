Investors in Asia now believe Trump's going to be great for markets

Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

What a difference a day, or even less, makes.

After thinking that he would send the global economy to hell in a hand basket on Wednesday, investors across Asia are now euphoric over the election of Donald Trump as the next US president, buying anything resembling a risk asset less than a day later.

It’s remarkable. From pessimism to praise in less than 24 hours.

“Make America great again”, Trump’s campaign slogan, now appears to be taken as gospel by investors around the world, at least in economic terms.

Notable performances today come from the Japanese Nikkei, sitting up close to 6% after falling by a similar margin yesterday, while major indices elsewhere have added between 1.2% to 2.74%.

A chalk and cheese performance if there’s ever been one.

Elsewhere bulk and base commodity futures are going nuts, recording some eye-watering gains, while gold, after a being put through the ringer overnight, has regained its poise, sitting up more that half a percent.

The US dollar, after screaming higher in the latter pasts of Wednesday’s session, is also softer, perhaps mirroring the small decline in US bond yields.

There’s a lot to cover, so here’s the market scorecard as at 1.15pm in Sydney:

Stocks

ASX 200 5297.80 , 141.24 , 2.74%

5297.80 , 141.24 , 2.74% Nikkei 225 17209.00 , 957.46 , 5.89%

17209.00 , 957.46 , 5.89% Shanghai Composite 3170.27 , 41.90 , 1.34%

3170.27 , 41.90 , 1.34% Hang Seng 22875.34 , 460.15 , 2.05%

22875.34 , 460.15 , 2.05% KOSPI 1995.69 , 37.31 , 1.91%

1995.69 , 37.31 , 1.91% Straits Times 2824.38 , 34.50 , 1.24%

2824.38 , 34.50 , 1.24% S&P 500 Futures 2158.25 , -2.00 , -0.09%

Forex

USD/JPY 105.18 , -0.47 , -0.44%

105.18 , -0.47 , -0.44% USD/CNY 6.8114 , -0.0217 , -0.32%

6.8114 , -0.0217 , -0.32% AUD/USD 0.7656 , 0.0023 , 0.30%

0.7656 , 0.0023 , 0.30% NZD/USD 0.7284 , 0.0009 , 0.12%

0.7284 , 0.0009 , 0.12% AUD/JPY 80.53 , -0.11 , -0.14%

80.53 , -0.11 , -0.14% EUR/USD 1.0935 , 0.0026 , 0.24%

1.0935 , 0.0026 , 0.24% GBP/USD 1.2394 , -0.0010 , -0.08%

1.2394 , -0.0010 , -0.08% USD INDEX 98.476 , -0.0280 , -0.03%

Commodities

Gold $1,286.08 , $8.28 , 0.65%

$1,286.08 , $8.28 , 0.65% Silver $18.56 , $0.09 , 0.49%

$18.56 , $0.09 , 0.49% WTI Futures $44.99 , -$0.28 , -0.62%

$44.99 , -$0.28 , -0.62% Copper Futures ¥43,950 , ¥2,480 5.98%

¥43,950 , ¥2,480 5.98% Iron Ore Futures ¥576.50 , ¥37.00 , 6.86%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.469%

2.469% New Zealand 2.950%

2.950% Japan -0.043%

-0.043% Germany 0.211%

0.211% UK 1.263%

1.263% US 2.000%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.