The new AAII Investor Sentiment Survey is out, and bullish sentiment is at the highest level since July.



Of those surveyed, 39.8% felt bullish, up 4.5 percentage points from a week ago. Bearish sentiment plunged 9.4 percentage points to 36.4%.

Bespoke Investment Group prepared this chart for some context:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

