Investors Hate Myer's Q3 Sales Figures

Investors dumped Myer after its Q3 sales figures were released (Photo: Getty)

Myer was down more than four per cent after releasing its third-quarter sales figures.

Investors punished the company, after it reported a slight, 0.93% drop in total sales to $646.5 million.

Myer blamed refurbishments for the decline, and noted its same-store sales — which discounts new store openings — lifted 0.24 per cent for the 13 weeks to April 26.

Myer’s six-month chart, via that ASX

Here’s a link to the live price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.