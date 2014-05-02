Investors Hate Myer's Q3 Sales Figures

Myer was down more than four per cent after releasing its third-quarter sales figures.
Investors punished the company, after it reported a slight, 0.93% drop in total sales to $646.5 million.
Myer blamed refurbishments for the decline, and noted its same-store sales — which discounts new store openings — lifted 0.24 per cent for the 13 weeks to April 26.
