Here’s more evidence of the rationality of “flash crash” prices.



Remember this wild chart?

FinViz:

It’s the Yen on the day of May 6, when markets melted down, and algorithms snapped up the yen as part of an insta-flight to safety.

Well, here we are this morning. Not the return to old highs.

