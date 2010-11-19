Investors Are Exploiting Baseball Hopefuls In The Dominican Republic

Photo: Flickr/pocketwiley

Investors are financing Dominican trainers and constructing their own academies, in hopes of establishing relationships with top Latin American baseball talent, the New York Times reports.In exchange for providing training and facilities to teenagers aspiring for the Major Leagues, investors are guaranteed 50 per cent of a player’s signing bonus. Typical U.S. agents by comparison, earn 5 per cent according to The Times.



While the investments can benefit the player by providing pristine facilities and some basic needs, the piece argues that it basically amounts to exploitation. Which, as we’ve noted before, is a widespread problem exasperated by baseball’s insistence on isolating foreign players from the entry draft.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.