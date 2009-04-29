Investors Dig Wind: Vestas Raises $1 Billion In Share Sale

Turn in a killer quarter, promise to cut costs, and this is how investors reward you:



Bloomberg: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker, raised 5.98 billion kroner ($1.06 billion) by selling new shares, in a move it said will allow it to “exploit opportunities.”

Vestas sold 18.5 million shares in a private placement that was fully subscribed at 323 kroner a piece, the Randers, Denmark-based company said in a statement today. The shares rose for the sixth consecutive day in Copenhagen trading, the longest winning streak in more than four months.

