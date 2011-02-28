Investors Can Benefit From The Tablet Wars!

Can you believe the iPad was released last April? And here we are, a short 10 months later, and the tablet wars are getting ruthless – operating systems, choice, flash content availability, and of course screen size. Tech giants are getting in the mud, just to remain competitive.



Google (GOOG) announced the One Pass subscription service only 24 hours after Apple (AAPL) announced it’s own controversial subscription service. Google made itself more appealing to publishers by besting Apple by low-balling it’s cut of the subscription fees, 10% compared to 30% from Apple. If there is one thing that these announcements show, it is the willingness by to take on Apple wherever and whenever possible.

PCs are so 2005 man!

Whoever comes out on top, the trend is clear — PCs are yesterday’s technology as customers have been wholeheartedly embracing wireless devices. It also means that tech companies have no choice but to make also-ran products just to keep up with the technology trend and stay relevant.

Well, since it hasn’t even been a year into the tablet era, and I expect the wireless sales trend to keep going north, I used HiddenLevers screener to find investments go north with that trend. Since I’m really not sure which company will be the winner, I decided to limit my screen to mutual funds that are highly correlated with wireless sales growth. I found the T. Rowe Price Media & Telecommunications fund (PRMTX). In the fund’s macro profile, you can see how well it’s keeping pace with it’s economic underpinnings – namely Wireless Sales growth:

This sort of macroeconomic analysis makes it a lot faster to find investment ideas that match your view of big picture trends.

DISCLOSURE: no positions held.

