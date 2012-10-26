IBD/TIPP: Obama Sinks To A 2-Point Lead Over Mitt Romney

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

The IBD/TIPP daily tracking poll — which takes a six-day rolling average — finds that President Barack Obama’s advantage has dipped to only 2 points over Republican Mitt Romney. The poll gives Obama a 46.7 per cent to 44.7 per cent over Romney, a point down from yesterday’s 3-point advantage. Obama dropped 0.6 points from yesterday, while Romney gained around half a point in the polls.



Yesterday, Obama sat at 47.3 per cent, up 0.8 per cent from the day before, while Mitt Romney was at 44.3 per cent, giving the president a full 3-point advantage.

In other tracking poll news, Obama trails Romney by 3 points in both the Gallup and Rasmussen surveys.

