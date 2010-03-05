Facebook Will Be Worth $35 Billion To $40 Billion When It Goes Public Next Year, Investors Predict

As the WSJ reported in a big page one story today, Facebook will probably go public in 2011, once it’s had a year of $1+ billion in sales behind it. (The company expects to do between $1.2 billion and $2 billion in sales this year.)

So what is the company going to be worth once it does go public?

“Investors currently buying or looking to buy Facebook shares anticipate… a market capitalisation of between $35 billion to $40 billion, according to people familiar with their thinking,” the WSJ’s Jessica Vascellaro writes today in a blog post related to her article.

She adds, “Some analysts are even more bullish, suggesting that Facebook could be worth $59 billion in 2011 and more than $100 billion by 2015.”

Either way, as Vascellaro reminds us, that could beat Google’s $27 billion market cap on its first day of trading in 2004.

Read the whole post at the WSJ →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.