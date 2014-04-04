Investors Are Not Selling Emerging Markets For The First Time In 18 Weeks!

Emerging markets are back! Photo: Screengrab

Emerging Asia has received its first investment inflow in 18 weeks.

ANZ just put out its latest fund flow data from EPFR for the week ending April 2, and it shows a turnaround in sentiment has continued.

The bank says emerging Asia received a net inflow of US$1.2 billion against last week’s $US 600 million outflow — the first net inflow in 18 weeks.

The inflows were broad-based reflecting a general shift in sentiment, rather than the recent China-centric flows that we’ve been seeing.

Looking at developed markets, Australia saw a net inflow in stock (bonds were flat for the first time in ages), while the US and Europe also saw solid inflows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.