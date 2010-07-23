Investors Are Already Falling Back In Love With Mortgage-Backed Bonds

Who wants to buy risky stocks when you can buy bonds backed by American mortgages? Well at, least that’s the logic fund flows are following these days:



EPFR:

Of the 10 major US Equity Fund sub-groups, only Small Cap Value, Large Cap Growth and US Balanced Funds managed to post inflows during the third week of July.

…

Despite the dovish outlook for interest rates US Bond Funds continued to attract plenty of money. Once again those specializing in short-term and municipal debt did well, and there was a significant spike in flows into US Mortgage Backed Bond Funds which have been doing well since mid-May.

This looks like investors increasingly chasing after yield, given this new spike in interest for these mortgage-backed bond funds, as we’re assuming they are generally paying more yield than investment-grade bond funds.

