Investors Apparently Bananas About New GM Cars (GM)

What a difference a month makes! In early December, General Motors (GM) was days away from bankruptcy. Now it’s got its de riguer taxpayer billions, it’s rolling out new cars, and, according to Marketwatch, investors have suddenly gone loopy for the stock:



Of course, GM’s still inches from bankruptcy and MarketWatch says death-warmed-over Ford (F) is trading at a dreamy $26, so there’s probably a more likely explanation for this sudden surge of enthusiasm for US automakers. Such as a glitch in MarketWatch’s quote system.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.