Many Investors Don't Even realise That Stocks Are Up Since 2009

The S&P 500 has more than doubled since its 2009 low.



Many have missed the rally.

Some don’t even know there has been a rally. At least that’s what the results of a recent investor survey revealed.

Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders wrote about this recently:

In 2012, FT asked a large group of investors whether they thought the stock market was up or down in 2009, 2010 and 2011. Let me reiterate that this set of questions was asked after the three-year period was in the books. As you can see in the graphic below, around half of surveyed investors weren’t even aware the market had gone up each year post-crisis. And of course, we can now add 2012 to the string. I’m guessing if FT were to conduct the survey again about 2012, a larger percentage of investors would at least be aware of last year’s stellar 16% gain for the S&P 500® Index.

For those who have missed out on the rally, perhaps ignorance is bliss.

Here’s a chart from Sonders.

Photo: Charles Schwab

