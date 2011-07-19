7 Great Insights Into The Thinking Of Big Investors

Joe Weisenthal
brain mind

Photo: Andrew Mason, Flickr

Citigroup is out with its latest survey of big investors, wherein they reveal where they see the economy, how they’re allocating money, and what sectors are most likely to do well.Looking through it, we’re struck by how closely they hew to the economic status quo in their assessments. They like stocks, worry about unemployment, and basically see the S&P 500 ending the year where it is now.

But there are some twists when it comes to politics and currency.

Recently big investors have really cranked up their cash

But they still really like stocks. There's almost no love for bonds.

The biggest risk to the economy? GOVERNMENT.

Obama is even more favoured to win in 2012 than we has last month.

Still almost nobody sees a recession coming.

But they are definitely getting more pessimistic

Suddenly, a huge swath of the survey is bullish on the dollar.

