Stocks continue to make new highs, and yet… there has been a bit of a pullback in sentiment.



PragCap charts the latest AAII, and finds that we’re no longer in the extreme bullishness territory.

Some will argue that’s good, since you need sceptics to go higher. On the other hand, high levels of bullishness haven’t hurt the market, so who knows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.