That’s a really bad European investor sentiment reading from Sentix.

The weak economy, combined with the crisis in Ukraine, is taking a clear toll on the outlook of the region. The consensus reading was 1.4 in August, down from 2.7 last month. Instead, sentiment plunged all the way to -9.8.

Here’s a chart from Pantheon Economics:

