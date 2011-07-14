Investor Relations: BASF Does It Right [VIDEO]

BASF, the German chemicals giant, was awarded the large-cap grand prix for the second year running at the IR Magazine Europe Awards 2011. The winners of the annual awards event were identified in a survey of 731 investors and analysts from 21 countries.

In this video, recorded at the gala awards event on June 30, BASF’s head of IR, Magdalena Moll, describes some of the best practices behind her team’s success. She focuses on how the 15-strong IR department shares responsibilities, maintains communication and stays strongly motivated. Among the goals she mentions are using new technology for IR and targeting fresh pools of capital in Asia.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]

