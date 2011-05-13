Poll: Vast Majority Of Investors Think The GOP's Deficit Plan Is A Joke

A 2-to-1 majority of investors believe that there’s no way the government can significantly address the deficit without raising taxes, according to a new poll from Bloomberg.



That’s a big vote of no-confidence from the investing community to Republican plans. Earlier this week, Speaker of the House John Boehner took any tax increases off the table as part of the negotiations over the deficit and debt limit.

Further, the Bloomberg poll shows most investors don’t believe Republican bluffs on the debt ceiling, with 7 out of 10 saying the limit will be raised.

1,263 investors responded to the poll.

Don’t miss: Paul Ryan’s plan to cut the deficit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.