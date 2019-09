Click for sound.

Ken Lerer, co-founder of The Huffington Post and chairman of Buzzfeed, explains how he decided that college was not for him. Watch an excerpt from our interview with him at Ignition.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Alana Kakoyiannis and Justin Gmoser.

