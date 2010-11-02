Investor Holding Of Cash Has Dropped To its Lowest Level Since April 2000

Remarkable stat here from Charles Rotblutt of AAII… Investor cash allocation has dropped to its lowest level since April 2000, representing just 17.7% of people’s portfolios.



As Tadas at Abnormal Returns observes, this is the natural consequence of there being so little yield or benefit to holding cash.

If stocks are going to rally, it will not be because investors are choosing to re-allocate cash, but rather other assets like bonds.

