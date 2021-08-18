Major investors are flocking to 2050 net zero emissions targets, according to new research from the Investor Group on Climate Change.

40% of surveyed investors had portfolio-wide 2050 targets in 2021, up from 27% in 2020.

But Australia’s climate policy and regulatory uncertainty is constraining further green investment, the data suggests.

Days after the release of a harrowing climate change report, new research suggests institutional investors are rushing to set portfolio-wide commitments to net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The Investor Group on Climate Change (IGCC), which counts some of Australia and New Zealand’s biggest institutional investors and superannuation funds as members, released its latest annual survey findings on Wednesday.

Drawing from 50 respondents with funds under management totaling $3.1 trillion, the IGCC data shows more than 40% of surveyed investors are targeting net zero emissions by 2050 across their entire portfolio — up from 27% in 2020.

One in five respondents are now actively considering a holistic 2050 target.

Some investors are also looking at the short-term. 30% of respondents now say they are “committed to actions that continue to reduce emission reduction targets,” suggesting major players are chasing results by 2030.

The findings arrive a week after a major Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report found some consequences of climate change are now unavoidable, with little time to prevent catastrophic global warming.

Increasing risk disclosure, but more could be done

Speaking to Business Insider Australia after the IPCC report dropped, IGCC policy director Erwin Jackson said it’s in the market’s interest “to make sure that we’re adequately pricing the kinds of risks that the IPCC has outlined.”

The latest IGCC survey results suggest some institutional investors are taking that warning on board.

55% of respondents are now providing reports aligned with the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a globally-recognised system for expressing the risks climate change poses to investments.

That marks a 17 point bump from 2020. But more needs to be done to ensure investors can funnel capital into projects that are sustainable both financially and environmentally, IGCC states.

“The total number of TCFD disclosures is still too low and the need to push investors to disclose is critical,” the report said.

Australia does not have a mandatory disclosure system aligned with the TCFD.

Even so, the IGCC says it climate-conscious disclosures will increase thanks to upcoming guidelines from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, which will urge companies to list their physical, transition, and liability risks.

Further pressure in overseas markets may prod Australia’s investment scene in the same direction, the report adds.

Investors moving ahead of government on net zero plans

The data suggests a growing number investors are moving ahead of the federal government regarding net zero plans, with Canberra yet to attach itself to any firm 2050 commitment.

That disconnect resulted in 70% of respondents listing policy uncertainty as a roadblock to further green investment, up from 30% in 2020.

Policy and regulatory uncertainty was followed by a lack of appropriate investment opportunities and a “lack of tools to measure and report on ‘green impact'” as barriers to further capital distribution.

“However, investors have found how and where they can continue to make positive progress around climate integration in their portfolios, for returns and ultimately for their members, all while ensuring their fiduciary responsibilities are upheld,” the report states.

The report’s findings already have parallels off the page.

After Tuesday’s news that resources giant plans to spin off its global oil and gas business to Woodside Petroleum, Dan Gocher, environment and climate director at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, said the deal would prove “disastrous” for investors as the planet pivots to green energy.