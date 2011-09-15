Investor Daniel Arbiss Just Blasted Hugh Hendry On CNBC

Amusing moment just now on CNBC.



Perella Weinberg investors Daniel Arbiss was on CNBC presenting the bull case on China (huge growth in consumer demand each year).

He then said, you can’t make an argument against China just by posting a YouTube video in front of some empty cities.

Presumably he meant this one starring China bear and hedge fund manager Hugh Henry.

