Bank of America: Investors' Short Term Love Affair With The Dollar Is Over

A few days back we highlighted how investors are broadly bearish on U.S. stocks, even using multiple different indicators for different classes of investor.



Well it appears that the market’s love affair for the U.S. dollar has dissipated as well:

Asian Investor:

June’s survey shows that 19% of the global panel is predicting the euro to appreciate over the coming year, up from 7% in May.

Meanwhile investors’ love-affair with the dollar has cooled. Investors are neutral about the greenback’s value, a month after a net 29% had viewed it as undervalued.

The BoA Merrill survey was conducted from June 4 to 10, and a total of 293 panellists participated — 207 participants with $606 billion in AUM took part in the global survey and 170 with $411 billion AUM in the regional (Europe and EM) surveys.

Interesting, this survey happened just as the euro made its recent bottom:

(Chart via Finviz)

