Investor Chris Dixon On His Oculus Rift Demo: 'I Was Glimpsing Into The Future'

Facebook just bought Oculus VR, the company that makes virtual reality gaming hardware, for $US2 billion.

Over the year, Oculus VR has recieved about $US93 million in funding. In December of last year, it raised a $US75 million round led by Andresseen Horowitz.

Chris Dixon, an Andresseen Horowitz founder, posted on his blog that his demo with the Oculus Rift made him feel like he was “glimpsing into the future.”

He says that Oculus was the first company that could finally deliver on the science fiction promise of virtual reality.

Here’s the full post:

