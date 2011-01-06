Investor Bullishness Surges Ridiculously, With A Huge Spike In Just The Last Week

Excessive bullishness alone probably won’t hurt the market, but it will make the spill that much nastier when there’s a reason to sell.
With stocks hitting multi-year highs, investor bullishness surged further into the nosebleed territory according to the latest investor sentiment survey from the American Association of Individual Investors.
Pay close attention to the long-term averages here:
