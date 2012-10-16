One Of Silicon Valley's Best-Known Investors Is Fighting For His Life

Photo: Moth via Flickr

Silicon Valley angel investor Brett Bullington is in critical condition after a bike accident last Monday.Bullington, an early executive at search engine Excite and a prolific angel investor in high-profile startups like Flickr, Gowalla, and Digg, was riding his bike across the US to raise money for a nonprofit, Carolina For Kibera.



While on Highway 10 in Bartlesville, Okla., Bullington seems to have lost control of his bike going about 27 miles per hour.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Joplin, Mo., where he was diagnosed as having suffered brain trauma. He’s still unconscious and in critical condition, although he was able to squeeze his wife’s hand and move his foot when she asked him to.

A fellow biker is keeping a detailed account of Bullington’s recovery on Tumblr.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bullington and his family.

Photo: Brett Bullington via Facebook

