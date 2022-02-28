There’s a wealth of advice on investing in property and shares – here are 10 book deals to get you started

Image: iStock/Natee Meepian

These books are great choices to help update your knowledge of the property or stock investment industry.

These titles are also a good place to start if you want to get started in the property or stock investment game.

We’ve rounded up the best investing books that you must add to your shelf.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

If you haven’t started thinking about how you’re going to retire when the time comes, you might want to consider picking up a few property or stock investment books now to jumpstart your plan. While many of you have duly prepared superannuation accounts, it never hurts to dip your toes in the investment market to increase your chances of an early retirement.

One of the most common ways to ensure you have enough saved in your retirement fund is by investing in the property market or buying shares. But there’s a right way and a wrong way to do it.

If you have the cash at the ready, it may seem simple to throw it at any feasible opportunity. Your friends are likely chanting, “Buy crypto, buy crypto“. But without a sufficient amount of research and knowledge of investment terminology (such as compound interest and the difference between bull and bear market), you’re looking at a quick way to lose all of your savings rather than get rich quick.

To help you, we’ve hunted down a bunch of must-have property and stock investment books — all for a great price. Each read is a bonafide bestseller written by a financial expert who is more than prepared to offer you professional tips and advice when it comes to taking the plunge.

Here are the best property and share investing books on sale right now.

Image: Wiley

Uncommon Sense takes readers on a four-century journey; from the dawn of public share ownership (in 1602) right up to today. But this is not simply a history book. It’s a book for serious investors.



Along the way it reveals the fascinating stories, the market characters and the important financial developments that have sculpted the thinking behind the value investor’s craft. Blended throughout the narrative Kemp delivers an array of interesting anecdotes and rock solid logic regarding what works when investing in the stock market, what doesn’t, and why.

Early in the 20th Century, Charles Dow remarked of Wall Street Operators that ‘the more they actually know, the less confident they become.’ Continuing in the tradition of that simple, elegant statement, this enlightening and entertaining book will have you thinking, acting and succeeding on your own in your investment endeavours.

Shop this investment book for $21.56, down from $32.95 here.

Image: For Dummies

The Dummies series are vastly underrated, if not regularly scoffed at thanks to TV shows and movies. However, every edition is written by an expert who can breakdown the basics of any complex topic in mind-blowingly simple detail. It’s best not to overlook Share Investing For Dummies, which is the perfect beginner’s guide to the world of the stock market.

Get share market savvy and put together the perfect portfolio! Do you want to invest in shares but don’t know where to start?

Find out how in this comprehensive yet easy-to-understand bible on all things shares. This updated edition provides new examples, charts, and resources, plus information on investing using the internet and spotting winners to pack into your portfolio.

Shop Share Investing For Dummies here for $27.57, down from $45.

Image: Wiley

Learn to take control of your finances and your retirement with this one-stop Australian financial planning bible.

Have you ever wondered if you have enough money to make it through retirement? The No-Regrets Retirement Guide: How to Live Well, Invest Wisely and Make Your Money Last provides readers with a definitive answer to that question, as well as many others you may have always wanted to ask. Qualified financial planner and author Patricia Howard offers no-nonsense guidance on what it takes to get you to, and through, retirement.

A great book for beginners on share investing, shop The No-Regrets Guide to Retirement here for $15.24, down from $29.95.

Image: Wiley

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the Australian economy, discover the high-quality Australian companies that have not only survived but thrived during this time, reporting year-on-year profits regardless of the financial markets.

Top Stocks 2022 is the definitive guide to the best stocks to buy on the Australian sharemarket. With easy access to key information, this book allows even inexperienced investors the chance to build and grow an impressive portfolio. With a focus on profitability, debt levels and dividends, you’ll find each company’s financial data in a format perfect for quick comparison.

Top Stocks is one of the best books on share investing you can find so shop it here for $20.36, down from $29.95.

Image: Wiley

Get the most out of property investment and secure your financial future.

7 Steps to Wealth is the only real estate book in Australia endorsed by three of Australia’s property billionaires. It shares John L. Fitzgerald’s own 35-year proven property strategy, supported statistically and with real life case studies from readers of earlier editions. Now in its 8th edition the book is completely up-to-date with the latest census data, location criteria and growth forecasts.

Shop one of the best property investment books here for $17.21, down from $24.95.

Image: Wiley

Investors today are bombarded with conflicting advice about how to handle the increasingly volatile stock market. From pronouncements of the “death of diversification” to the supposed virtues of crypto, investors can be forgiven for being thoroughly confused.

It’s time to return to the basics. In the 10th Anniversary Edition of The Elements of Investing: Easy Lessons for Every Investor, investment legends Burton G. Malkiel and Charles D. Ellis deliver straightforward, digestible lessons in the investment rules and principles you need to follow to mitigate risk and realize long-term success in the markets.

Shop it here for $21.04, down from $29.95.

Image: Wiley

How do the world’s most successful traders amass tens, hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Are they masters of an occult knowledge, lucky winners in a random market lottery, natural-born virtuosi―Mozarts of the markets? In search of an answer, bestselling author Jack D. Schwager interviewed dozens of top traders across most financial markets. While their responses differed in the details, all of them could be boiled down to the same essential formula: solid methodology + proper mental attitude = trading success.

In Market Wizards, Schwager lets you hear, in their own words, what those super-traders had to say about their unprecedented successes, and he distils their responses down into a set of guiding principles you can use to become a trading star in your own right.

Market Wizards is one of the best share investing books you can find so grab it here for $27.46, down from $44.95.

Image: ASX

Starting Out in Shares the ASX Way is one of the best investment books you can find if you’re interesting in getting an in-depth understanding of the Australian Stock Exchange.

The ASX investor education team has been providing the essentials about share investing for over 30 years. The latest edition of Starting Out in Shares the ASX Way is your one-stop resource to understanding what shares are—and how to buy and sell them.

Inside, you’ll have the pros and cons of shares over other investments explained. Many people don’t know how the sharemarket actually works—the ASX team takes you through this. In easy to understand language, they will cover the process of investing including: effective ways to manage a portfolio, tried-and-tested stock selection methods, how to set yourself up for share investment, how to analyse shares and their prices and much more.

Shop it here for $23.25, down from $34.95.

Image: Wiley

In a straightforward and accessible manner, The Dhandho Investor lays out the powerful framework of value investing. Written with the intelligent individual investor in mind, this comprehensive guide distills the Dhandho capital allocation framework of the business savvy Patels from India and presents how they can be applied successfully to the stock market.

The Dhandho method expands on the groundbreaking principles of value investing expounded by Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger. Readers will be introduced to important value investing concepts such as “Heads, I win! Tails, I don’t lose that much!,” “Few Bets, Big Bets, Infrequent Bets,” Abhimanyu’s dilemma, and a detailed treatise on using the Kelly Formula to invest in undervalued stocks. Using a light, entertaining style, Pabrai lays out the Dhandho framework in an easy-to-use format.

Shop The Dhandho Investor if you want highly-rated book on share investing here for $30.10, down from $57.95.

Image: Wiley

Finance is a language like any other: the more fluently you speak it, the further—and more comfortably—you travel. And if you want to improve your financial literacy, what better teacher could you have than Warren Buffett? Often described as the greatest investor of all time, Warren Buffett started his investment firm with$100 in the late 1950s and went on to become the billionaire and sage we know today. Along the way he’s reaped huge profits for fellow investors in Berkshire Hathaway and remains one of the most sought-after and closely watched figures in the business world.

So how did he do it? In Buffett’s Tips, award-winning professor and professional investor John M. Longo demonstrates just how by translating decades of Buffett’s writings and media appearances into a 100 straightforward tips and strategies anyone can follow for enhanced financial literacy and independence.

Shop Buffett’s Tips for $26.99, down from $44.95.

If you want to learn more about share and property investments, then explore some more books deals here.

At Business Insider, we independently select and write about products and services we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.