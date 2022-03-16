4 key questions to ask yourself before getting swept up in investment FOMO

This article is sponsored by Sharesies.

It can be hard not to get swept up in whatever investment strategy or option is currently trending. Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed endless stories — from 2021’s Gamestop saga to the straight-up absurdity of some NFTs — detailing massive success for investors who’ve managed to get in on trends early.

So, when the results on paper are so seemingly good, how do you avoid the immense fear of missing out? While you could manage to cash in on something huge, taking a risk and diverting from your current investment strategy may not be the best long-term option. Given that the market has been trending down since the beginning of 2022, there’s never been a more important time to do your due diligence before investing to ensure your money is safeguarded.

Here are four things to remind yourself of before you tap into a trending investment.

What is your long-term investment strategy?

Having an overall ‘goal’ in mind while investing will ultimately determine what your movements in the space look like. This refers to your investment horizon or time horizon. Investing business Sharesies suggests that you could be working towards various investment horizons at once — for example, you could be investing to save for retirement, a house deposit and a holiday all at the same time. How long your time horizon is can impact on your tolerance for risk. If your time horizon is shorter, then you might want to avoid the riskier, headline-making investing trends. But if your time horizon is longer, you might have a higher risk appetite to try something new and potentially volatile.

Your investment strategy could also involve investing in a specific type of industry or a particular kind of investment. If a new hyped trend doesn’t entirely align with the vision, it may be best to sit back, cool off and weigh up whether it’s worth diverting from your plan.

What does your portfolio currently look like?

Understanding what your current investment portfolio looks like and what it needs or lacks could help resist investment FOMO. For example, if your portfolio is currently full of high-risk shares, it could be best to avoid an investment type currently making headlines for its volatile and quick returns.

Alternatively, you might benefit from a riskier investment if all of your current shares are slower burns.

Overall, diversifying your portfolio is an important strategy to keep in mind while investing and seeking out companies that are fundamentally different to those you’ve already bought shares in. Investing in ETFs is also an excellent option for this.

Can you use your expertise to predict the success of a company?

Success in the market is never guaranteed — no matter how well a company is currently performing. Therefore, it’s essential to use your expertise in specific industries to understand whether a trending investment has legs. For example, a die-hard music fan might’ve predicted the success of Beats by Dre when they launched in 2006.

Other patterns to look into when a particular type of investment is trending include watching out for high volatility (when a share price fluctuates regularly), how the news reports on a certain business and whether a company has achieved certain milestones they’ve reached for.

It’s also worth assessing how a company or investment is performing against others in its field. Many factors determine this, including its market cap, earnings per share, and dividend yield.

Does this investment align with your values?

One other popular approach to investing is deciding whether an investment aligns with your core values. If a newsworthy investment seemingly funds an industry or practice you don’t believe in (despite having great returns), you may not feel ethically inclined to invest.

Sharesies also suggests that a return on your investment in a company that aligns with your values isn’t entirely monetary as you could support a business that helps create a future you want to see.

