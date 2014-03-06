RANKED: The Investment Banks Raking In The Most Fees On Wall Street

Linette Lopez, Amanda Macias
Deals like Facebook’s acquisition of Whatsapp have investors feeling pretty optimistic about 2014’s mergers and acquisitions market, and that means there are Wall Street banks about to rake in some serious fees.

This is a list of who is in the best position to do that.

Bloomberg Markets Magazine is out with its annual ranking of which banks dominate deal flow, and make the most money from their advisory and debt/equity issuing services.

What’s most interesting about the list isn’t which bank has taken the top spot — it’s JP Morgan, but you may have already guessed that given its size.

Right now, what’s really interesting is the jockeying toward the middle of the list.

This is where smaller, less regulated banks can get in the game, and where the competition — not just for deals, but also for banker talent — is very heated.

Think about it: These days, if you’re a banker at a big Wall Street bank inundated with new compliance regulation, these smaller banks are increasingly attractive places to work.

Mid-sized firms like Mizuho and Jefferies made their way into the top 20 in 2013 after hovering around the outskirts in 2012. Rothschild, and Societe Generale were knocked off the list all together.

TD Securities

Bob Dorrance CEO TD Securites

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.49

2012 fees (in billions): $US0.46

2012 rank: 19

Mizuho Financial Group

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.50

2012 fees (in billions): $0.44

2012 rank: 22

Lazard

Ken Jacobs (R), Chief Executive Officer of Lazard North America, and Gary Parr, Deputy Chairman of Lazard, speak during the Reuters Investment Banking Summit in New York, November 15, 2006.

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.50

2012 fees (in billions): $0.51

2012 rank: 17

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.53

2012 fees (in billions): $0.57

2012 rank: 16

BMO Capital Markets

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.59

2012 fees (in billions): $0.51

2012 rank: 17

Jefferies Group

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.68

2012 fees (in billions): $US0. 45

2012 rank: 21

BNP Paribas

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.70

2012 fees (in billions): $US0.69

2012 rank: 14

Wells Fargo

2013 fees (in billions): $US0.95

2012 fees (in billions): $US0.89

2012 rank: 12

HSBC Holdings

2013 fees (in billions): $US1.04

2012 fees (in billions): $1.10

2012 rank: 10

RBC Capital Markets

2013 fees (in billions): $US1.05

2012 fees (in billions): $1.10

2012 rank: 10

Credit Suisse Group

2013 fees (in billions): $US2.11

2012 fees (in billions): $2.34

2012 rank: 7

UBS

2013 fees (in billions): $US2.28

2012 fees (in billions): $1.97

2012 rank: 9

Deutsche Bank

2013 fees (in billions): $US2.52

2012 fees (in billions): $2.60

2012 rank: 6

Barclays Capital

2013 fees (in billions): $US2.69

2012 fees (in billions): $2.28

2012 rank: 8

Citigroup

2013 fees (in billions): $US2.75

2012 fees (in billions): $3.18

2012 rank: 4

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch

2013 fees (in billions): $US3.52

2012 fees (in billions): $3.16

2012 rank: 5

Morgan Stanley

2013 fees (in billions): $US3.71

2012 fees (in billions): $3.50

2012 rank: 3

Goldman Sachs

2013 fees (in billions): $US3.77

2012 fees (in billions): $3.71

2012 rank: 2

JPMorgan Chase

2013 fees (in billions): $US3.87

2012 fees (in billions): $3.97

2012 rank: 1

