Investment banks' lousy year is being saved by one business

Investment banks are forecast to make more money this year than they did last year for one reason and one reason only: their equities units.

Coalition, a business intelligence provider, published its first half index for the top ten investments, setting out how much banks made in each business in the first half and providing estimates for the rest of the year.

The top ten banks made $US24.6 billion from equities sales and trading in the first half, up 18% from the same period last year. In contrast, revenues in fixed income, currencies and commodities, and traditional investment banking activities such as advising on mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings fell.

Within equities, revenues from the trading of stocks jumped 11% from $US5.5 billion to $US6.1 billion. Equity derivatives jumped 24% to $US8 billion, while the prime services business, which caters to hedge funds, made $US8.8 billion.

The data includes estimates for the following ten banks: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

Coalition Investment bank revenues

