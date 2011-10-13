UGLY Investment Banking Results For JPMorgan

Overall JPMorgan earnings seem fine, but the street will be particularly interested in the dramatic falloff in investment banking revenue at JPMorgan.



From the announcement:

Net income was $1.6 billion, up 27% from the prior year. Higher net revenue was partially offset by an increased provision for credit losses and higher noninterest expense.

Net revenue included a $1.9 billion gain from debit valuation adjustments (“DVA”) on certain structured and derivative liabilities, resulting from the widening of the Firm’s credit spreads. This was partially offset by a $691 million net loss, including hedges, from credit valuation adjustments (“CVA”) on derivative assets within Credit Portfolio, due to the widening of credit spreads for the Firm’s counterparties.

Net revenue was $6.4 billion, compared with $5.4 billion in the prior year. Investment banking fees were down 31% to $1.0 billion, consisting of debt underwriting fees of $496 million (down 37%), equity underwriting fees of $178 million (down 47%) and advisory fees of $365 million (down 5%). Fixed Income Markets revenue was $3.3 billion, up 7% (down 14% excluding DVA gains of $529 million). These results reflected solid revenue from rates and currency-related products, partially offset by lower results in credit-related products. Equity Markets revenue was $1.4 billion, up 25% (down 15% excluding DVA gains of $377 million). These results reflected solid client revenue, partially offset by the impact of challenging market conditions. Credit Portfolio revenue was $578 million, including DVA gains of $979 million and net interest income and fees on retained loans, largely offset by net CVA losses of $691 million.

The provision for credit losses was $54 million, driven by an increase in the allowance that reflected a more cautious credit outlook, offset by recoveries on restructured loans; this compared with a benefit of $142 million in the prior year. The current-quarter provision reflected net recoveries of $168 million, compared with net charge-offs of $33 million in the prior year. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to end-of-period loans retained was 2.30%, compared with 3.85% in the prior year.

Noninterest expense was $3.8 billion, up 3% from the prior year, driven by higher noncompensation expense.

