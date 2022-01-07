Applications for summer 2022 investment banking internships are closing soon. Here’s where to apply.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

An internship is an attractive option for people who want to start a career in investment banking.

The process is competitive but some banks are still accepting applications for summer 2022.

Here’s a list of those currently open. But be quick because some are closing soon.

For early-career professionals looking to break into investment banking, there are few better ways than an internship at a leading leading Wall Street or City firm.

Despite the often long hours, the opportunity to gain first-hand experience from senior bankers, and hopefully a full-time job offer at a major global bank, means that the application process is extremely competitive.

While many banks have stopped accepting applications for this summer, some deadlines remain open. Here’s a list of some across the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa that are still accepting applications.

Goldman Sachs

Summer Analyst Programme, EMEA

The deadline for 2022 applications within the bank closed in November 2021 but applications for placements within Goldman’s engineering division close on January 30, 2022.

Summer Analyst Program USA

Applications for Summer 2022 are currently open in a number of locations.

EMEA Off-Cycle Programmes

Applications are open on a rolling basis for three- to six-month placements in locations around the world.

JPMorgan Chase

Applications for the majority of summer internships within the investment bank are currently closed but remain open for a number of divisions.

The bank also offers a number of pre-internships for people from typically underrepresented backgrounds, for which applications close between January, 14 and 22, 2022.

Morgan Stanley

There are limited internship opportunities within the bank’s Institutional Securities Group and in investment management:

2022 Investment Banking Summer Associate Program, Toronto

Applications close January 11, 2022.

2022 Investment Banking Summer Associate Programme, London

A 10-week internship. Application closes January 24, 2022.

Quantitative Finance Off-Cycle Internship, London

Applications close January 31, 2022.

2022 Quantitative trader, Off-Cycle Internship, London

Application closes February 28, 2022.

Off-cycle Internships within sales and trading are also open for placements in Milan, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Paris

Applications close on February 28, 2022.

Deutsche Bank

The German bank offers a number of analyst internship opportunities within its investment bank division in London and locations across Asia on a rolling deadline.

Bank of America

Global Corporate Banking, Summer Analyst Program, Frankfurt

Apply by January 18, 2022.

Global Investment Banking Summer Associate Program, London

Deadline closes January 19, 2022.

The bank has a similar program based in Frankfurt, which is open to international applications.

Global Africa Summer Internship Program, London

Deadlines vary according to location.

Off-cycle internships

Deadlines for analyst programs in Global Investment Banking, Debt Capital Markets and Equity Capital markets close on January 15, 2022.

Jefferies

Jefferies is still taking applications for 2022 Investment Bank Summer Analyst programs in New York, Boston, and North Carolina, within its Automotive Aftermarket Group, and Tech-enabled services group.

Applications also remain open for a range off-cycle internships in London, Amsterdam, and Madrid. Some have language requirements.

UBS

Summer Analyst Program, Investment Banking Chief Operating Office, New York

The application deadline is January 31, 2021.

Citigroup

Citigroup is still accepting applications within its Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory Group, in New York, Houston and a number of locations in Europe.

BlackRock

Summer Analyst Program, EMEA

Roles in multiple locations are still open. It’s typically an eight-week internship between June and August 2022.

EMEA, Off-cycle Internship Program

Applications are still being accepted for four to six-month placements in Munich and Frankfurt.

Credit Suisse

The Swiss bank has off-cycle investment banking internships in cities across Europe and in London.

Barclays

Applications are still being accepted for summer internships within Barclays Investment bank for associate and analyst roles in 2022. US-based placements are in Houston, LA, New York, Chicago, and San Mateo.

UK placements are in London for banking analyst and capital markets analysts. The bank has multiple opportunities across Europe and the Middle East but there are language requirements.

The bank is still accepting applications for its off-cycle EMEA banking analyst programmes.