Boston Boutique Bank Progress Partners Comes To NY

Progress Partners, a Boston-based boutique investment banking firm, has opened a new office on Union Square. Welcome to the neighbourhood, guys!



Progress Partners provides funding and consultation for early and mid-stage “next media” companies. We’re not sure what “next media” companies are, but we’re betting they’re pretty cool. In the past Progess has worked with Worktopia, Tremor Media, and ContextWeb. E. Frits Abell and Doug Krugman will be in charge of the New York office.

