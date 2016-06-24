Life as an investment banker is miserable right now

It’s a tough time to be an investment banker.

Global investment banking revenues stand at $31.4 billion in the first half of the year, according to preliminary figures from Dealogic. That’s down 25% from a year ago, and the lowest first half total since 2010.

And really no country was spared. The map below shows the year-on-year change in investment banking revenue by country in the top 10 markets around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.