15 Questions Banks Will Ask In The gruelling "Situational" Part Of Your Job Interview

Consulting firms like Accenture and many investment banking firms typically ask their applicants to sit for a “situational interview.”
Big firms like them because it’s a quick way to figure out how you think.
The situational interview is usually in the second round of interviews and it lasts from about 30 minutes to an hour.
The questions are tough, and interviewees have to prepare for days to gather strong examples from their previous life/work experience in order to answer all of the “situations” they’ll be asked to describe in the interview.
Think you can handle it?
Follow up: How are things with him/her now?
Used at: Accenture
Your boss wants to do something a certain way, but you disagree. How do you go about convincing him/her?
Used at: Deutsche Bank
Tell me about a time when you were successful in expressing your ideas/opinions in a very tactful and careful way.
In business, you often have to bend the rules to get things done. Tell me about a time when you had to bend the rules.
Describe a time when you convinced someone who initially disagreed with you to follow your recommendation.
Used at: Accenture
