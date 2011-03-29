15 Questions Banks Will Ask In The gruelling "Situational" Part Of Your Job Interview

Courtney Comstock
Consulting firms like Accenture and many investment banking firms typically ask their applicants to sit for a “situational interview.”

Big firms like them because it’s a quick way to figure out how you think. 

The situational interview is usually in the second round of interviews and it lasts from about 30 minutes to an hour.

The questions are tough, and interviewees have to prepare for days to gather strong examples from their previous life/work experience in order to answer all of the “situations” they’ll be asked to describe in the interview.

Think you can handle it?

Tell me about a difficult co-worker who you're having a conflict with.

Follow up: How are things with him/her now?

Used at: Accenture

Your boss wants to do something a certain way, but you disagree. How do you go about convincing him/her?

Used at: Deutsche Bank

Tell me about a time when you made an unpopular decision.

Used at: Deutsche Bank

Tell me about a time when you had to make a split second decision.

Used at: Accenture

Describe when you used good judgment in solving a problem.

Used at: Alsbridge

Tell me about a time when you failed and how you responded.

Used at: Stanford

Tell me about a time when you had to motivate yourself to achieve a goal.

Used at: Deutsche Bank

Give an example of how you have used data to make decisions.

Recommended by: BYU Finance

Tell me about a time when you were successful in expressing your ideas/opinions in a very tactful and careful way.

Recommended by: Cornell

Tell me about a time in which you were able to be very persistent in order to reach goals.

Recommended by: Executive recruiting firm Preston Human Capital

Tell me about a time when you had a problem working in a group.

Used at: Accenture

In business, you often have to bend the rules to get things done. Tell me about a time when you had to bend the rules.

Give me an example of a time when you successfully juggled a number of tasks under tight deadlines.

Describe a time when you convinced someone who initially disagreed with you to follow your recommendation.

Used at: Accenture

Tell me how you saved your company money.

Used at: Accenture.

