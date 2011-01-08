Former I-Banker's Mail Order Bride Business Sells Women Who Are "Unspoiled By Feminism"

Photo: Hand in Hand

The mail order bride business hasn’t been hit by the crisis because one thing will never change, says Joseph Weiner, Wharton grad and former i-banker living in London, according to Bloomberg Businessweek.”Every guy wants a beautiful younger woman. It’s the nature of us,” Weiner says. “$2,000 to get a beautiful woman—it’s a bargain!”



Weiner, who is 73 years old, founded Hand-In-Hand 14 years ago. It now boasts 30 offices around the world.

It’s a matchmaker that charges its male customers up to $2,000 for a “supervised courtship” with younger women from Eastern Europe.

On the site, this is how Hand-In-Hand presents its trove of women to interested customers:

This program is designed for single men looking for a true life partner who is beautiful, significantly younger, educated, is unspoiled by feminism and whose culture is one of support & respect.

The “unspoiled by feminism” part is apparently a huge drawcard for clients.

From Bloomberg Businessweek,

“You take a beautiful woman from the Czech Republic and you bring her into your home, she does all your cooking and cleaning and ironing,” [Weiner] says. “At the end of the day, the service is free.”

Hand-In-Hand estimates the potential savings of a homemaking wife at $150 per week.

“We’re still opening up franchises, and business is booming,” says Weiner in his thick New York accent. “Financial problems are the biggest cause of divorce. There are more financial problems now. There are more people available!”

Hand-in-Hand interviews 100 women every week and has over 5,000 women in its registry.

Why?

The recession has apparently been great for the mail order bride industry. The founder of one such business, called A Foreign Affair said more men had signed up since the crisis began.

“International matchmakers” earned $2 billion in revenue in 2010 revenue.

Maybe it’s the $150/week savings?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.