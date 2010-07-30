Investment Banker Lists Hamptons Mansion For $16.5 Million

Photo: Corcoran
Check out the Southampton beach house currently on the market from i-banker and former music industry executive Eric Kronfeld, according to Blockshopper Long Island.
CORRECTION: A real estate agent contacted us and pointed out that Kronfeld had sold his house in 2008 already and that the house listed now belongs to a new owner.
The house boasts a few other amenities, too: pool, bocce court, guest house, and a barn for the Thoroughbred horses.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.