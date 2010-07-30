Investment Banker Lists Hamptons Mansion For $16.5 Million

Isabelle Schafer
Photo: Corcoran

Check out the Southampton beach house currently on the market from i-banker and former music industry executive Eric Kronfeld, according to Blockshopper Long Island. 

CORRECTION: A real estate agent contacted us and pointed out that Kronfeld had sold his house in 2008 already and that the house listed now belongs to a new owner.

Eric Kronfeld's cozy 8,900-square-foot cottage.

Check out those privacy hedges.

A beach path? Why is he selling this place?

Hard to beat this view.

The house boasts a few other amenities, too: pool, bocce court, guest house, and a barn for the Thoroughbred horses.

Kronfeld's banking business concentrates primarily in technology, media, and telephony in China.

He also owns a movie, record, and television company called Maverick Productions.

